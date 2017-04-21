Man accused of neglecting 22 dogs expected in court

STRATFORD, NY (NEWS10) – A man accused of neglecting 22 dogs found on his Stratford property earlier this month is expected back in court Friday.

Bentley Valdez now facing animal abuse charges is expected in Stratford Town Court Friday morning.

Ten of those 22 French Mastiff’s on his property died, the others still severely emaciated.

The remaining dogs are being taken care of by the James A. Brennan Humane Society.

Animal advocates are holding a rally to coincide with Valdez’s hearing. That all gets underway at 10am.