Man accused of neglecting 22 dogs expected in court

By Published:
Bentley Valdez (NYSP)

STRATFORD, NY (NEWS10) – A man accused of neglecting 22 dogs found on his Stratford property earlier this month is expected back in court Friday.

Bentley Valdez now facing animal abuse charges is expected in Stratford Town Court Friday morning.

Ten of those 22 French Mastiff’s on his property died, the others still severely emaciated.

The remaining dogs are being taken care of by the James A. Brennan Humane Society.

Animal advocates are holding a rally to coincide with Valdez’s hearing. That all gets underway at 10am.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s