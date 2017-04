ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Longtime Albany County District Attorney Sol Greenberg has died.

The Times Union says Greenberg was 95-years-old. The legendary DA served as Chief Prosecutor for 25 years before retiring in 2000.

According to the TU, Greenberg said a highlight of his career was introducing DNA evidence into the criminal justice system in Albany County.

He is survived by his wife Bea, their two children, a sister, and three grandkids.