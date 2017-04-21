Grand reopening of Hudson Hall at the Historic Hudson Opera House held

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The grand reopening of Hudson Hall at the Historic Hudson Opera house was held on Friday.

The governor’s office says renovations included the rehabilitation of the stage, performance hall, mezzanine, support spaces, dressing rooms, reception room, and restrooms.

“The historic Hudson Opera House is a true jewel of this region, representing an important and storied piece of New York’s vibrant history,” Governor Cuomo said. “This project has restored and revitalized New York’s oldest theater, preserving its architectural features while creating a thriving cultural center for the City of Hudson and for visitors from near and far to enjoy for years to come.”

The $8.5 million project was funded through various grants.

The Hudson Opera House was built in 1855 and welcomed performers, writers, and historical figures including Susan B. Anthony and Theodore Roosevelt.