PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A former girlfriend of Joanne Ringer’s now dead husband has been charged with misleading police as they tried to investigate.

Laura Reilly, 42, pleaded not guilty and has been released on bail.

Ringer was last seen on March 2 in Clarksburg.

Her husband Chad Reidy was found dead earlier this month in his Clarksburg home. Investigators believe his death was a suicide.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them.