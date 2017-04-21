4/21 Pet Connection: Tori

Tori is a NY gal who found herself in a high kill shelter. Tori is awesome! She is a classic All-American breed – perhaps with a little bit of cat?

Yes, she actually purrs when she is snuggling with you and content. Tori loves to play with other active dogs – and would do best in a home with a fenced in yard since she is only 1-2 years old.

She loves to run! Tori loves to wrestle with the other dogs and is learning that toys are an awesome thing (she probably never had one of her own before). Tori was fostered in a home with a cat – but would need to be supervised with an appropriate introduction.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589

