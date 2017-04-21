100 NY car dealerships settle over vehicles sold with safety defects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman reached settlements with more than 100 New York car dealerships over dangerous safety defects.

An investigation found that hundreds of vehicles had been sold with serious safety recall issues.

Some of that included unintended acceleration, airbag problems, vehicle fires, steering and brake loss, and more.

The settlement requires dealers to provide consumers with notice of vehicles’ safety defects before they buy.

The good news, none of those 104 dealerships are located in the Capital Region.