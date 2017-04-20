Work set to begin on two local bridge projects

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work is set to begin on two bridge projects in the Capital Region.

Crews will resume construction on the new bridge that will cross the Mohawk from Cohoes to Waterford.

The new bridge will be 850 feet long and should be completed by the end of the year.

A new bridge project is also set to begin to rehabilitate the 126th Street Bridge carrying Route 4 over the Hudson River between Troy and Waterford.

Construction begins on April 24 and should be finished by the end of the year.