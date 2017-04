GHENT, NY (NEWS10) – The treasurer of a small town fire department is now accused of embezzling thousands of dollars.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says 46-year-old Gail Cesternino stole $55,000 from the West Ghent Volunteer Fire Department in Columbia County.

An indictment says Cesternino regularly withdrew cash, made checks out to herself, and used the company’s credit card. She didn’t do this only for her personal expenses, but for those of her own small business.