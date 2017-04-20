Vacant three-story building deemed hazardous to be torn down in Schenectady

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – People in Schenectady may be experiencing some delays during their Thursday morning commute because of road closures.

Strong Street has been shut down to secure the area for a building demolition later today.

The three-story building at 543 Schenectady Street has been vacant for at least three years and is owned by the “Schenectady Urban Renewal Agency” according to Mayor Gary McCarthy.

The Mayor says that on Wednesday some of the building’s structural braces blew out into the street causing bricks to come loose.

The Daily Gazette says a building inspector deemed the structure was a hazard and would need to be demolished and fire crews in the area Wednesday night said demolition equipment could start arriving around 8am.

The city put out an emergency bid for the demolition and out of five responses, Jackson Demolition was the low bidder, with a submission of $150,000 to bring the building down.

