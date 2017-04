LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a suspicious fire that burned Thursday morning in Livingston.

Firefighters say by the time they got on the scene a little after midnight, a barn on State Route 9 was fully engulfed in flames.

The barn was vacant and no one was injured. The building is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-851-2001.