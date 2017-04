WYOMING, Minn. (NEWS10) – A police department in Minnesota’s 4/20 post is going viral online.

The Wyoming Police Department tweeted a photo of undercover 4/20 operations in place.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

The department says they recognize substance abuse is a real issue and that they use “tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues.”

