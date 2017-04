ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say sold drugs out of a home in the City of Albany.

Police say they received information that several individuals were involved in the sale of crack cocaine and heroin from the residence on Sheridan Avenue.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged Thomas Caserta, 44, with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.