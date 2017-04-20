Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Police say it received a report of a sexual assault that happened on Tuesday on a desolate road in the town of Knox.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged Quinten Francis, 18, with third-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Francis was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Police say the victim and Francis knew each other for several years. An order of protection was issued for the victim.