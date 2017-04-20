Grand jury returns indictment against stepmother accused of assaulting Kaiden Rice

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Washington County grand jury returned a nine-count indictment against Kaiden Rice’s stepmother Marissa Bickford-Rice.

The indictment charges Bickford-Rice with two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of second-degree assault, one count of reckless assault of a child, and one count endangering the welfare of a child.

“My office was appointed to prosecute this case because the Washington County District Attorney’s Office had a conflict of interest based on prior matters handled by one of their Assistant District Attorneys. I am happy to be of assistance to my colleague Tony Jordan and have asked my Special Victims Bureau Chief Christina Tremante to handle this matter as she has extensive experience in both the prosecution and trial of this kind of case,” Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney said.

Police say Bickford-Rice severely injured Kaiden last September when she allegedly threw her on the floor. Kaiden suffered multiple injuries including a fractured humerus, skull, and a traumatic brain injury.