Facebook working on way to type out your thoughts

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NEWS10) – Facebook announced it is working on a system that would allow you to type with your brain.

According to Facebook, the goal is to create a silent speech system that could type 100 words per minute straight from your brain.

The social network says it wouldn’t decode your random thoughts but words you’ve already decided to share by sending them to the speech center part of your brain.

“Think of it like this: You take many photos and choose to share only some of them. Similarly, you have many thoughts and you choose to share only some of them,” Vice President of Engineering and Building 8 Regina Dugan said during Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference.

Facebook says it will try to accomplish this by creating a system that is non-invasive and has wearable sensors.

Building 8 works on product development and research at Facebook from systems modeled after DARPA.