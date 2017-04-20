Amsterdam Police are searching for owner of injured puppy

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam Police are hoping you can help find the owner of an adorable puppy named Princess.

She was found a few weeks ago with no use of three of her limbs.

The vet checked her out and says she had a broken elbow, fractured rib, and fractured vertebrae that paralyzed her.

The vet worried she may have been kicked or hit, causing the injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up and raised more than $1,000.

She’s currently being cared for by volunteers and a has a long road ahead of her.

Anyone who can help find her owner is urged to contact police at (518) 842-1100.