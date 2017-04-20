Alleged victims want Emma Willard to take more responsibility for sexual misconduct history

Related Coverage Emma Willard report details decades-long history of sexual misconduct

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a prestigious all-girls school in Troy released a shocking report on past allegations of sexual misconduct, alleged victims are starting to speak out.

Emma Willard School released a report detailing a dark past since the 1950s. Two alleged victims spoke with NEWS10 ABC who feel it’s important to share their stories.

“I’m willing to be unashamedly honest and candid,” Kat Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she was manipulated and raped by a teacher at Emma Willard.

“As he became more forceful and rough, I was out of my depth and was very uncomfortable,” she described.

Her 1998 case is detained in the report released by the school. The report doesn’t name the alleged victims, but Sullivan wants to be identified. She’s inspired others to come forward, too.

“What they’re doing is they’re standing up for each other, and they’re speaking out so that people can see where this is happening,” she said.

They include a former student named Brooke, who did not want to reveal her last name. She said she was raped in 2003 by her math tutor, a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Her story is similar to Sullivan’s as both feel the school failed to protect them.

“They said over and over again that it was my fault, that it was consensual,” Brooke told NEWS10 via Skype.

Brooke wants the school to take more responsibility.

“They’re trying to say everything is fine now and everything was fine back when I went there, but it wasn’t,” she said.

“Emma Willard has said that they would own it, and I don’t see that in this report,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she’s heard from other alleged victims whose accounts weren’t mentioned in the report. School officials told NEWS10 if anyone has concerns to contact them or the law firm that conducted the report. They said their continuing to investigate the allegations.

Sullivan and Brooke still want answers and hope to make a difference.

“I don’t want to say I didn’t do this for nothing,” Sullivan said.

The report said the school has improved its policies and procedures regarding sexual misconduct. School officials said they’re committed to making Emma Willard a safer place.