ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a call out for applications for this year’s art exhibit in Albany.

It features the city’s resident K-9 Nipper.

Nipper has become a mascot in the city, seated atop of the former RCA Distribution Warehouse.

The BID is opening the application process to artists of all ages. There is no application fee and those selected will get a $500 stipend.

Ten winners will be selected and the 36-inch tall sculptures will be placed throughout the city.

