8 people accused of welfare fraud in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested eight people accused of welfare fraud.

Police say in total, between all of them, more than $79,000 was taken through fraudulent benefits.

The following individuals were arrested:

Feride Ercan, 45, of Glenmont, N.Y. , was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and seven counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $13,304.12.

Tameka Morrison, 37, of Albany, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $5,806.

Carmica Sanders, 36, of Troy, N.Y., was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $10,418.

Danielette Booker, 44, of Albany, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $9,324.

Janet Shea, 44, of Albany, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $21,228.

Justine Rios, 24, of Albany, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and first-degree false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $6,627.44

Jessica Selby, 35, of Watervliet, N.Y., was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud. She is accused of stealing $3,963.18.

Nina Porfirio, 38, of Albany, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is accused of stealing $9,252.

The arrests were the result of lengthy in-depth investigations and an effort to fight this kind of crime in the county.

Anyone with information relating to welfare fraud being committed in Albany County is urged to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (518)-720-8075.