4/20 Pet Connection: Betsie

Betsie is a mellow hound mix, female and roughly 8 years of age. Betsie is great with other dogs… and would be fine with others or just simply by herself.

She was surrendered to the rescue because she was “no longer useful”… well we think she is very useful! Betsie LOVES toys and will collect them and play with them on her own. Her other favorite thing to do is fetch.

Don’t let her age fool you – she has some spunk! Although she is a hound, she isn’t a big barker. She is completely crate trained and working on her housebreaking skills. We don’t know how she is with cats yet.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589