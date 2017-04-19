Witnesses who took CDTA fight video testify in court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The trial for women accused of lying about a CDTA bus assault continued on Wednesday.

One juror was late and then one juror was dismissed from the jury and replaced by an alternate on Wednesday. We don’t know if that juror who was late is the same juror who was dismissed or why.

The jury saw a video of Asha Burwell’s interview with police and cell phone video of the CDTA bus fight. One local activist says she’s still not clear on what happened.

“We’re all anxious to learn the truth of what happened,” Alice Green, Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice, said.

Dr. Alice Green wanted to attend the trial accusing Asha Burwell and Ariel Agudio of assault, harassment and falsely reporting an incident. Green has viewed this video of the CDTA bus fight that happened last January. As she saw it again in court on Wednesday and other cell phone video she says it’s still not clear to her what happened.

“Videos that were shown to me by the DA and other videos that I’ve seen have not shown anything that could really be seen as the truth because they’re very difficult to determine.”

Two former UAlbany students who recorded the incident with their cell phones testified, both saying they did not hear any racial slurs during the fight and did not see any men hitting women. Both say they saw three African American women fighting with three white women. When questioned by the defense, both say it was loud and chaotic and they don’t know why the fight started or what exactly was said.

Dr. Green says regardless of the outcome of the trial, things for her will remain unclear.

“If there’s racism involved it colors your responses to things so and often white America doesn’t understand what racism looks like so you know it will still be there. The questions will still be there no matter how this turns out.”

Court resumes on Thursday morning.