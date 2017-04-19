Two hospitalized after fiery Queensbury rollover crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two women were taken to area hospitals after a fiery crash in the Town of Queensbury Wednesday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kayla Connor of Fort Edward was driving on Lower Warren Street when she crossed the center line and hit the car being driven by 26-year-old Tiffany Charland of Fort Edward head on.

Connor’s car was forced into the ditch, rolled over onto its side and caught fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses were able to free Connor from her burning vehicle before she sustained any serious injuries. She was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

Charland was flown to Albany Med for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is still underway and officials say they expect tickets to be issued.