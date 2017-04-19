Report: 1 in 3 New Yorkers at risk from unhealthy air

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a report released by the Lung Association, one of three New Yorkers are at risk due to unhealthy air.

This year’s State of the Air report says more than 6.7 million New Yorkers live with failing air quality.

It’s not all bad news, overall 14 counties, including Albany County, saw its grade for ozone exposure improve.

Albany County raised its grade from a “D” to an “A” and Saratoga has maintained its “B” grade.

Suffolk County remained the county with the worst recorded air quality in both 2016 and 2017.

Read the full report.