Police recruit drug-sniffing lizard to join department

Web Staff Published:

AVONDALE, AZ (WFLA/CNN) — One hard working reptile in Arizona is making a name for himself.

This frenzy all began when the Avondale Police Department posted these photos on Facebook of the chief swearing in the department’s pet bearded dragon.

The department jokingly said the bearded dragon was able to sniff out illicit drugs more accurately than K-9’s.

The pictures went viral and people were wondering how a drug-sniffing lizard could do the job.

But it turns out the whole arrangement was just a late April Fools’ Day joke.

The recent “swearing-in” was actually just a funny promotion for the bearded dragon from mascot to full officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s