Police: Man throws loaded handgun during chase near Pittsfield middle school

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say threw a loaded handgun during a brief foot pursuit near the Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say they were trying to stop Adam Masefield, 30, for operating a vehicle after a suspension. Masefield is accused of not stopping and leading police on a motor vehicle pursuit.

Masefield eventually stopped his grandmother’s vehicle in the area of Pomeroy Avenue near the middle school.

Police say he ran from the car and was apprehended a short time later. During the foot pursuit, police say he tossed a loaded 0.380 caliber semi-automatic Taurus handgun to the ground.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, operating a motor vehicle after suspension, numerous motor vehicle offenses including driving to endanger.