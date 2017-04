CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man after they were called to a daytime burglary in Claverack.

Police arrested Jason Calderon, 26, of Philmont, on Monday.

A caller, who reported the incident, said someone forced their way into his home and rummaged through his medicine cabinet.

Troopers say Calderon was looking for prescription medication.

He was charged and taken to Columbia County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.