ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York DEC is now accepting applications for air quality testing.

The program takes air samples from neighborhoods across the state to help identify air quality concerns. The DEC then analyzes the samples to check for possible air pollutants.

Applications to participate in the program will be accepted until May 19.

If you would like to apply, head to the DEC’s website or call (518)-402-8402.