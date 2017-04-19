North Korea celebrates Kim Il Sung’s birthday with video of US in flames

PYONGYANG (CNN) – North Korea marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, with a grand performance featuring a choir, band and propaganda video that appears to show missiles striking the United States.

The mock-video of the US engulfed in flames, which aired on North Korea’s state television on Sunday, prompted cheers and praise from the crowd, including leader Kim Jong Un.

The video ends with an image of the American flag burning, superimposed with crosses.  

