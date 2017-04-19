Niskayuna announces plans to upgrade wastewater treatment plant

Web Staff Published: Updated:

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local community is taking steps to improve the way their wastewater is handled.

The Town of Niskayuna announced it’s upgrading their wastewater treatment plant.

The goal is to help prevent overflow into the Mohawk River when it rains or floods. The improvements will also help the community’s carbon footprint by incorporating renewable energy sources.

The project will expand their plant’s storage room from three to 3.5 million gallons per day.

The first phase of the project is underway and is expected to be completed by next June.

