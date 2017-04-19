Man arrested after disturbance in Clifton Park

Published:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Latham man has been charged with criminal contempt after an investigation into a report of a disturbance in Clifton Park.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Mariusz Michalski was arrested last Wednesday and has also been charged with stalking.

It’s alleged that he violated an active order of protection against the victim.

He’s been arraigned and has been taken to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Michalski to re-appear in court at a later date.

