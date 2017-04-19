Investigation underway after 5th graders told to change answers on state exam

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cheating on a state test in a local school but it’s not the students who are in trouble.

It’s all said to have happened at School 14 in Troy.

Officials say a substitute teacher proctoring a test told four students to change their answers on a state test.

Students at this school in Troy were taking a state standardized test when district officials say an experienced substitute teacher proctoring the English Language Arts test told some of the fifth graders to change their answers.

Superintendent John Carmello says as soon as the district found out about what happened and an investigation was launched.

The substitute teacher is said to have told students to erase answers and put in new ones. The erase marks could be seen on the test.

Carmello released this schedule:

“We are very proud of the progress we are making in the Troy School District, and this isolated incident involving a substitute teacher should not distract from how hard everyone is working in all of our buildings.”

So what happens next? It’s a long process and could take up to a year.

First, the district conducts their internal investigation then those findings go to a panel or judge. That decision is brought to the New York Education Department. Finally, a hearing happens to determine if the teacher will keep or lose their license.

The Department of Education released this statement:

“The security and integrity of New York State assessments is of utmost importance, however the Department’s policy is not to comment on allegations of testing irregularities that may have been received, unless they are verified through investigation.”

The students were not in their regular class when the cheating is said to have happened.

The superintendent also says to the district’s knowledge nothing like this has ever happened before.

The substitute teacher in question is not being identified.