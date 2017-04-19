House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Chaffetz says he won’t run for re-election

Published:
Jason Chaffetz
FILE - I this April 29, 2015 file photo, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chaffetz of Utah is planning to run for House speaker in a surprise longshot challenge to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. That's according to three Republican aides with knowledge of the situation. All demanded anonymity to discuss Chaffetz's plans ahead of a public announcement. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, says he won’t for re-election or any other office in 2018.

Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, says that after consulting with his family and “prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018.”

Chaffetz, 50, in his fifth term, says in a statement on Facebook that he has long advocated that public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career.

He says that after more than 1,500 nights away from home, “it is time” to step aside.

Chaffetz says he has “no ulterior motives,” and is healthy and confident he would re-elected.

