Here’s why you should microchip your pets for National Pet Week

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of National Pet Week, the Animal Protective Foundation, a humane society located in Scotia, is encouraging all pet owners to take proactive steps to protect their dogs and cats.

An estimated one in every three pets will become lost at some point in their lifetime. Without proper identification, the chances a pet will be returned to their owner are slim.

The Animal Protective Foundation is encouraging pet owners to take three specific steps to help increase the likelihood of finding your pet if the worst should happen.

Have your pet properly licensed

Have your pet wear a collar with an ID, including your name and contact information

Have a microchip implanted in your pet, in the event that their collar and exterior ID is lost or removed

APF also implants microchips in all dogs and cats available for adoption in advance of being taken to their “forever homes.”

APF takes in approximately 1,700 dogs and cats each year and says the vast majority have no ID.

Microchipping services are only $15. Implanting a chip only takes a few minutes, and can be done Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.