Groups show support for local immigrant

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two groups gathered in Latham on Wednesday to show their support for a local immigrant woman who had her husband taken away by ICE.

Maria Martinez-Chacon must check in with U.S. citizenship and immigration services every month.

The Columbia County Sanctuary movement and the new sanctuary movement for immigrants came out to show their support during her second check in with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in Latham.

They say Maria and her U.S. born children deserve to stay here and should be able to live peaceful lives in Hudson.

Members of the group say the deportations are wrong and that immigrants bring new talent and culture to their communities.