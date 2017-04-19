Facebook wants to make passwords obsolete

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CNN) – If Facebook has its way, the password could go away.

The social media giant unveiled its beta version of what it calls delegated account recovery this week.

Here’s how it works, if you forget your password on different, non-Facebook services, you’ll use Facebook to verify who you are.

For example, you may have to recognize the photos of Facebook friends in order to log into other accounts.

Facebook says the program is a way to use identifying information to stay secure without having to lose your privacy.

While the program does not replace passwords, Facebook says it’s a step to eventually get rid of them.