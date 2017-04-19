Ex-EMT charged, accused of not responding to emergency call

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – A former emergency medical technician has been charged after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an 8-month-old girl was having trouble breathing and later died.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Ann Marie Thomas was arraigned Wednesday on a willful neglect of duty charge.

Prosecutors say Thomas was parked less than a mile from the home but intentionally delayed her response when dispatch put out a call for help on May 30, 2015. Another emergency worker was later sent, but I’Nayah Wright-Trussel later died.

The girl’s family filed a lawsuit alleging Thomas told dispatch she didn’t want to be on the scene for “10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get.”

Thomas wasn’t represented Wednesday by an attorney. Her next hearing is April 28.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s