Emotional opening statements wrap up in Alex West trial

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening statements wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of crashing his boat into another on Lake George last year, killing an eight-year-old girl.

Alex West is accused of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

The prosecution’s opening statement lasted around a half an hour, detailing painful elements of the boat crash that killed eight-year-old Charlotte McCue.

Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan told the jury they will see video of the boat crash, hear 911 calls, and hear witness testimony throughout the course of the trial.

That testimony will begin this morning with a neighbor on Cramer Point who heard the crash, then called 911. In testimony, the neighbor claimed he could hear screams from inside his house while calling 911. That 911 call was played during testimony.

The prosecution promised the jury that based on evidence, they will be able to find Alex West guilty of the charges he faces, including manslaughter. The defense, as is to be expected, argued otherwise.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest developments on this ongoing trial.