CDC to launch awareness campaign warning of opioid dangers

ATLANTA (AP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to launch a new ad campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid addiction.

CDC acting director Anne Schuchat discussed the problem at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Schuchat said the rising rate of deaths and addiction due to opioids is a crisis for the nation.

She said the aim of the new campaign is to get doctors and patients thinking about the problem and know the risks involved with opioids before there’s a tragedy.

Schuchat said the hope is that patients will become aware of these risks early on, so they can discuss the issue when they talk with their doctor instead of facing problems later.