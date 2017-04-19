Assignment/Web Editor

Web Staff Published:

WTEN/WXXA the ABC/FOX affiliate in Albany, New York has an immediate opening for an Assignment/Web Editor. A minimum of one year of in market assignment desk and web experience is a plus and a college degree is preferred. This is an excellent opportunity for a self-starter and the candidate must be able to handle all of the desk duties including: developing original stories, handling breaking news, assigning crews, book satellite time, dispatch crews, make calls, develop contacts and sources and post to the web and social media. The ideal candidate thrives in a highly competitive environment, has plenty of story ideas can write effectively to the web and social media and can multi-task.

If you like being the first to know about a developing story, are passionate about enterprising unique stories and are a master of verbal and written communication- we want you to apply.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Stay on top of the daily news cycle
  • Proficient in social media. Will post stories and use for news gathering.
  • Strong organizational and communication skills
  • Work various shifts as assigned
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

How to Apply: All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers.  First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required.  A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION.  EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s