WTEN/WXXA the ABC/FOX affiliate in Albany, New York has an immediate opening for an Assignment/Web Editor. A minimum of one year of in market assignment desk and web experience is a plus and a college degree is preferred. This is an excellent opportunity for a self-starter and the candidate must be able to handle all of the desk duties including: developing original stories, handling breaking news, assigning crews, book satellite time, dispatch crews, make calls, develop contacts and sources and post to the web and social media. The ideal candidate thrives in a highly competitive environment, has plenty of story ideas can write effectively to the web and social media and can multi-task.

If you like being the first to know about a developing story, are passionate about enterprising unique stories and are a master of verbal and written communication- we want you to apply.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Stay on top of the daily news cycle

Proficient in social media. Will post stories and use for news gathering.

Strong organizational and communication skills

Work various shifts as assigned

Performs other duties as assigned.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.