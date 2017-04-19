Activists push for clean water funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater announced they’ll be sailing down the Hudson River to Washington with their cargo of concern.

They’ll set sail June 18th to continue their push for more funding from Washington, not less.

Interim Executive Director Dave Conover says it’s time Washington to step up not back and realize it’s time to invest in protecting our environment.

“It’s great that we’re putting state money into infrastructure, that’s really important, but we want to remind the federal government that they can’t turn their backs on their responsibilities to protect the environment and public health. Pollution doesn’t respect state borders, climate change also doesn’t respect state borders, we need strong federal responses to that,” Conover said.

The group says along with the proposed 30 percent reduction in federal funding, staff would be cut 25 percent and states including New York would be out of their share of a billion dollars in water programs.