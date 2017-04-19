Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Convicted murderer and former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez committed suicide while in prison early Wednesday morning, says the Massachusetts Department of Correction according to ABC News affiliate WCVB in Boston.

According to a statement from the Department of Correction, Hernandez was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

State Police say Hernandez was found hanging in his cell Wednesday morning. Hernandez used bed sheets tied to his cell window. Police say Hernandez also attempted to block his cell door.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at UMass Leominster hospital.

His family has been notified and State Police are handling the investigation.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of his friend Odin Lloyd. Just last week Hernandez was found not guilty in a second murder trial.

