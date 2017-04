Maya is a 6 yr old Lhasa apso who was surrendered because her owners could no longer care for her.

She is good little girl who walks well on leash, loves to play with her toys and just hang out with you. Maya would do best with male dogs and older kids and a no cat household.

Don’t miss this opportunity to adopt a super sweet girl that will love you unconditionally.

Free to Be Me Rescue 518-956-1804