$112M in funding announced to support transportation enhancements across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A total of $112.2 million in funding has been awarded to support transportation enhancements across New York state.

According to the governor’s office, funding supports projects that include multi-use bicycle and pedestrian facilities, new accessible sidewalks that adhere to regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, improved access to public transportation, and enhance roadway safety.

“This funding is critical to enhancing our infrastructure and paving the way for both pedestrian and bicycle travel,” Governor Cuomo said. “By improving roadway safety and increasing access to healthy transportation alternatives, we are providing both residents and visitors a chance to experience the state’s natural beauty like never before, while supporting a cleaner, greener New York for generations to come.”

A full list of the 81 projects by region is available below:

Capital Region – $13.1 million

$2,000,000 to the Capital District Transportation Authority to implement a bikeshare program.

$680,800 to the Town of Guilderland to construct and connect ADA compliant sidewalks.

$2,903,760 to the Town of Bethlehem to construct a modern roundabout and a safe sidewalk connection.

$973,667 to the Town of Bethlehem to construct ADA compliant sidewalks.

$760,000 to the Town of Greenville to replace and extend sidewalks.

$551,000 to the Town of Cairo to construct a 2,230 foot multi-use pathway.

$848,840 to the Town of Clifton Park to construct an ADA compliant multi-use path.

$1,531,626 to the City of Saratoga Springs to complete the Greenbelt Trail Downtown Connector.

$1,556,000 to Schenectady County to construct the River/Rosendale Road Roundabout.

$1,280,000 to the City of Rensselaer to construct the Rensselaer Riverfront Multi Use Trail.

Central New York – $5.5 million

$800,000 to the Town of Lenox to construct an approximately two mile multi-use trail.

$344,000 to the Town of Brutus to construct the Brutus Trolley Connection Trail.

$1,200,000 to the Central New York Region to establish Highway Emergency Local Patrol (HELP) Truck service.

$1,002,618 to the Village of North Syracuse to construct a Complete Streets Corridor.

$620,433 to the Village of Fayetteville to replace and extend sidewalks.

$1,056,321 to the Village of Baldwinsville to construct new ADA compliant sidewalks.

$500,000 to the City of Oswego to construct ADA compliant sidewalks.

Finger Lakes – $17.8 million

$1,578,520 to the Town of Seneca Falls to construct new ADA compliant sidewalks.

$3,328,000 to the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority to provide a Mobile Ticketing System.

$5,000,000 to the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority to purchase five electric buses.

$1,004,000 to the City of Rochester to develop a Shared Mobility Program.

$1,903,750 to the City of Rochester for pedestrian and wayfinding improvements.

$880,000 to the Town of Perinton to construct ADA compliant sidewalks.

$1,480,000 to the Town of Webster to construct pedestrian, bicycle and transit improvements.

$1,780,000 to the Village of Holley to construct ADA compliant curbs and sidewalks.

$868,826 to the City of Batavia to construct sidewalks and make pedestrian improvements.

Long Island – $2.2 million

$1,580,000 to the Town of Brookhaven for the construction of 2.1 miles of new sidewalk and 1.2 miles of curbs.

$362,208 to the City of Glen Cove for Downtown Business District pedestrian improvements.

$288,000 to the Village of Amityville to construct 500 feet of pedestrian/bicycle path.

Mid-Hudson – $22.6 million

$2,080,000 to the Mid-Hudson Region to expand Park & Ride capacity in the Taconic State Parkway Corridor (Dutchess County).

$1,560,000 to the Mid-Hudson Region to expand Park & Ride capacity in the I-84 Corridor (Dutchess County).

$1,410,768 to Dutchess County to expand public transportation routes and hours of service.

$1,094,456 to the Town of Hyde Park to construct new ADA compliant sidewalks.

$300,000 to the Village of Monroe to construct new ADA compliant sidewalks.

$463,000 to the City of Newburgh for streetscape and sidewalk improvements.

$1,508,300 to the Ulster County to construct a shared use trail.

$1,348,524 to the City of Kingston for bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

$3,518,638 to the City of New Rochelle for Quaker Ridge Road Complete Street improvements.

$409,952 to the Town of North Salem to construct ADA compliant sidewalks.

$1,510,000 to the Village of Pleasantville for pedestrian safety improvements.

$1,211,320 to the City of White Plains to construct pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$3,342,000 to the City of Yonkers to convert an abandoned downtown spur of the Old Hudson Railroad into a 2.2 mile multi-use pedestrian trail.

$850,000 to the Village of Irvington for Main Station Pedestrian Improvements.

$792,000 to the Town of Greenburgh to construct ADA compliant sidewalks.

$483,658 to the Village of Sloatsburg for sidewalk improvements.

$400,000 to Putnam County to construct ADA compliant sidewalks.

$400,945 to Sullivan County to construct Hurleyville Center pedestrian and cyclist improvements.

Mohawk Valley – $1.4 million

$1,400,000 to the City of Rome to construct Phase II of the Mohawk River Trail.

New York City – $16.1 million

$1,440,000 to the New York City Department of Transportation for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.

$5,000,000 to the New York City Department of Transportation for Phase II of the reconstruction of Tillary Street and Adams Street.

$5,000,000 to the New York City Department of Transportation to construct improvements for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users along Atlantic Avenue.

$1,650,000 to the New York City Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian safety through the “Safe Steps to Transit” initiative.

$2,963,705 to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation to construct a bike-only ramp to the Roosevelt Island Bridge.

North Country – $4.9 million

$760,000 to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to extend the Black River Trail 0.5 miles in the City of Watertown.

$1,071,200 to Franklin County to construct ADA compliant sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.

$280,800 to Franklin County to extend and upgrade sidewalks and crosswalks in the Village of Franklin.

$1,644,800 to the City of Ogdensburg to extend the existing Maple City Rail Trail.

$1,159,200 to the City of Plattsburgh to construct Phase III of the Saranac River Trail.

Southern Tier – $8.4 million

$1,182,000 to the Town of Ithaca for sidewalk improvements.

$1,400,902 to the City of Ithaca for pedestrian, bicycle and transit access improvements.

$3,132,000 to the City of Elmira to rehabilitate the Lake Street Bridge to accommodate pedestrians, bicycles and other non-motorized users.

$361,920 to Schuyler County for pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$1,102,950 to the Village of North Hornell for pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$400,800 to Broome County for sidewalk improvements.

$525,200 to the Town of Vestal to install new ADA compliant sidewalks and crosswalk upgrades.

$319,120 to the Village of Sherburne for pedestrian bridge and sidewalk improvements.

Western New York – $20.1 million

$5,000,000 to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to purchase Compressed Natural Gas buses.

$4,630,400 for the Western New York Region to partner with Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace two local and yard switcher locomotives to clean technologies.

$1,520,000 for the Western New York Region to establish Highway Emergency Local Patrol (HELP) Truck service.

$332,000 to the Western New York Region to optimize traffic flow on Walnut Avenue and Ferry Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.

$588,000 to Chautauqua County for shoulder widening for along Dale Drive.

$1,040,000 to the Town of Grand Island to install ADA compliant sidewalks.

$1,424,000 to the City of Buffalo to implement Phase I of the City’s Bicycle Master Plan.

$482,946 to the Village of Springville to construct pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$1,338,700 to Erie County to construct Phase II of the pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

$530,933 to the Town of Niagara to install new ADA accessible sidewalks and curb ramps.

$511,245 to the City of Niagara Falls to expand the regional bike sharing program.

$756,000 to the Town of Wheatfield for ADA compliant sidewalk construction.

$400,000 to the City of Jamestown to develop a comprehensive digital and static wayfinding system to support tourism.

$976,000 to the Town of Amherst for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements

$541,913 to the City of Olean for the Phase II Walkable Olean transformation project.