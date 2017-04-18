Trial for women accused of lying about CDTA bus assault continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The trial for the women accused of lying about a CDTA bus assault continued on Tuesday.

The defense says that Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell told the truth about what they claim happened on the CDTA bus. They claim they were attacked by white students including multiple males and that it was racially motivated. The defense says it will prove that the two former UAlbany students lied and that they were the aggressors in the alleged attack.

Both women had their parents here with them again on Tuesday, as they entered the courtroom. The jury heard from multiple witnesses, so far the majority of them dispatchers who took 911 calls about the alleged attack.

One dispatcher says he felt the women were disrespectful during a 911 call. An Albany police officer who responded to the women’s apartment after said Asha Burwell told her a girl was singing on the bus and she offered her food to stop but the girl wouldn’t and that started the fight.

The jury heard multiple 911 calls in one, one of the women could be heard saying “I got jumped on a bus in Albany” and as the call was still being recorded then said “I think it’s so funny though, so funny how like ‘I beat up a boy.'”

The women also claimed in the 911 tapes that the “police weren’t called because they’re black.”

The trial began on Monday. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom.