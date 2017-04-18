These coat hook spy cameras could be watching your every move

Web Staff Published:
Credit: MCSO - Florida Keys/Facebook

(NEWS10) – Police are warning the public about coat hooks that have cameras hidden inside of them.

The coat hooks are sold online as “home security devices” and can be purchased for less than $20 on Amazon and at Walmart.

Police say the devices have the camera mounted behind the hook and a very small hole in the top portion of the coat hook for the lens of the camera. The cameras take video of the unsuspecting victims.

The warning comes after police in Florida reported three separate incidents of the spy hooks being found in women’s bathrooms.

