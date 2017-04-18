This is how long it will take Americans to earn enough money to pay its taxes

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Tax Foundation released its annual Tax Freedom Day report on Tuesday.

Tax Freedom Day is the day when the nation as a whole has earned enough money to pay its total tax bill for the year. This includes all federal, state, local, and other individual taxes.

According to the Tax Foundation, April 23 is the nation’s tax freedom day in 2017. Americans will spend more $3.5 trillion in federal taxes and $1.6 trillion in state and local taxes. The Tax Foundation says the total bill amounts to $5.1 trillion, or 31 percent of the nation’s income.

Each state’s Tax Freedom Day

Click on each state to see when its Tax Freedom Day is. States in lighter green have an earlier Tax Freedom Day than those in darker green.

Last year, Tax Freedom Day fell on April 24.