ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man is facing dog abuse charges after being arrested on Monday.

Police arrested and charged Gregg Solomon with torturing, injuring, or not feeding an animal after police say they received a call to check on the condition of his Shih Tzu last month.

Police say someone took the older dog to the vet and the vet contacted them.

No word on when he’s due back in court.