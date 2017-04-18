Police: Driver drinking a beer slammed SUV into Albany gas station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany gas station was left with a gaping hole in the wall after an SUV slammed into it early Tuesday morning.

Albany Police say Lonnie Robinson, 54, of Albany, was drinking a beer while driving when he crashed his SUV into the IBB Food Mart/Sunoco gas station at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Robinson was extracted from the SUV and taken to the hospital. He now faces of criminal mischief for the damage to the building, as well as DWI, speeding, and consuming alcohol while driving.

The SUV has since been towed away from the scene, and the cleanup is now underway.

