Police: Construction worker electrocutes himself after crane hits power lines

SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police say a construction worker was killed in a construction accident on Putnam Road in Searsburg on Tuesday.

David Sprague, 59, of Windham, Maine, was electrocuted when police say the crane he was operating touched a high tension power line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the manner and cause of death.

Green Mountain Power responded immediately and quickly rendered the scene safe.

The Vermont State Police were also assisted on scene by Wilmington Fire Department, Bennington Fire Department, Deerfield Valley Rescue as well as Bennington Rescue.