Normanskill Farm teaches kids about the farm, animals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 19 sheep at the Normanskill Farm are just one of the many animals being cared for.

The farm also has beef cows and Albany Police’s draft horses.

Since the 150-acre farm was opened in 1830 by Mayor Corning, it has been an educational environment meant to teach city kids about animals in a way they normally wouldn’t be able to experience them.

“I think they are quite amazed at the how big the horses are, and then when they realize and see the beef cattle and say well we saw that bull a little while ago, and he weighs probably 15-16 hundred pounds. So they don’t realize how big some of these animals are,” Farm Manager Tom Gallagher said.

You can learn the art of blacksmithing, the difference in horse and cow manure. The farm also has a greenhouse to teach about horticulture, and how the 7-year-old shepherd dog “fleet” corals all 19 sheep.